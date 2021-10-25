Team Bangladesh secures 8th place in World Economics Cup

A six-member Bangladeshi team has ranked 8th in the World Economics Cup (WEC) 2021 held in China.

The team, comprised of high school students from various schools of the country, competed against 38 countries, and 52 teams and won multiple medals, said a press release.

Abrar Jamil from St Joseph Higher Secondary School and Zareef Shafquat Arpon from Mastermind English Medium School were awarded the Gold and Silver medals respectively.

WEC is an international education initiative and platform for high school students interested in economics.

The initiative aims to identify, inspire, empower and support the next generation of leaders in the economics field and to develop their international network, the press release added.

MD Tanjim Hossain, captain of Team Bangladesh, from Mastermind English Medium School, Armeen Ahmed from Sunbeams, Raphael Jibran Solaiman from Sunnydale, and Syed Muntasir Tashdid from Scholastica received bronze medals.

Additionally, Abrar Jamil and Syed Muntasir Tashdid were in the top 10 and Zareef Shafquat Arpon was in the Top 20 of Deep Fundamentals. Abrar was also in the Top 20 of the Deep Comprehension Round.