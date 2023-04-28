Teachers' crisis in Ctg Hill Tracts will resolve soon, says Deputy Edu Minister

Education

UNB
28 April, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 06:52 pm

As the government is planning to recruit teachers in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to improve the quality of education, the teachers' crisis in the area will be resolved soon, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said.

He said this at the reunion function of former students of Manikchari Rani Nihar Devi Government High School in Khagrachari on Friday.

Following the recruitment examination, teachers will be posted on an urgent basis in the public educational institutions of Chittagong Hill Tracts, where there is a shortage of teachers, the deputy minister added.

Besides, the Ministry of Education will take strict measures so that the recruited teachers cannot transfer according to their will.

Lawmaker and Taskforce Chairman of Refugee Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura and Khagrachari Hill Zilla Parishad Chairman Mongsueprou Chowdhury, among others, spoke on the occasion.

