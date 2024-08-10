Teacher-student politics banned at NSTU, nine including proctor resign

The authorities of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) have banned teacher-student politics in the campus amid the 48-hour ultimatum given by the anti-discriminatory student movement.

The decision came from a meeting of university regent Board held yesterday, university register Md Jasim Uddin told BSS.

Besides, 9 administrative officials including university proctor Professor Anisuzzaman and five hall provosts also resigned. They all submitted their resignation letter to the university Vice Chancellor and the register, said the university register.

The dormitories will be opened tomorrow and online classes will resume from Monday while all in-person classes will resume from 25 August.

The resigned officials are: Director of Student Advisor and Counseling Prof Biplob Molllik, Language movement martyrs Abdus Salam hall provost Kawser Hossen, Freedom Fighter Abdul Malek hall provost Ruhul Amin, Hazrat Bibi Khadija hall provost Md Rafikul Islam.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hall provost Abonti Barua, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall provost Mohammad Muniruzzaman, IQC Director Professor Firoz Ahmed and additional director Mohaiminul Islam.

