TBS to organise a series of Writers’ Workshop with CPJ, Brac University

Education

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 03:04 pm

The Business Standard (TBS), in partnership with the Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University (CPJ), will organise a series of Writers' Workshop this month.

These workshops aim to build the capacity of writers within the country, who can contribute to the field of objective writing, said a press release.

TBS and CPJ had signed a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2021, according to which, both parties agreed to hold capacity building workshop to improve the writing skills of CPJ staff, which would help in producing publishable pieces for TBS.

Currently, CPJ has around 25 writers registered in their Writers' Pool, who will be attending the workshops. 

The first workshop – "Article Writing 101: General guidelines to get your voice out there", is scheduled for 06 October 2021. In this session, TBS will be sharing important guidelines with CPJ, which need to be kept in mind when submitting an article to the newspaper.

TBS is already in discussion with CPJ about the following sessions, which will focus on writing op-eds, blogs, feature posts and so on.

Upon completion of the workshops, the participants will receive certification and recognition from both organisations and have the opportunity to contribute to TBS as a "Writer".

Both TBS and CPJ are also working on plans to nurture writers nationwide through this initiative. They are already in discussions to host essay competitions for schools, colleges and the working community in Bangladesh.

