TBS journalist Ummay Marzan Jui wins Unicef Meena Media Awards

Education

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 08:09 pm

Ummay Marzan Jui, a journalist working for The Business Standard, has recently won the Unicef Meena Media Awards for her report titled "How climate change is undermining education in coastal areas of Bangladesh". 

The report was published on The Business Standard on 30 June 2021. 

Launched by Unicef in 2005, the Meena Media Awards recognises excellence in journalistic reporting that promotes the cause of children.

"The media plays a vital role in drawing public attention to critical issues and in holding decision-makers accountable for improving children's lives. The Unicef Meena Media Awards also recognise reporting by child journalists, reminding us how important it is to give children space to speak up directly on issues that matter to them," said Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett. 

Jui was awarded under the category "Journalistic reporting that promotes child-rights (Text)". This year, the jury board picked 21 reports from 700 submissions.  

