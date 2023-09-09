TBS Graduates launches 'Scholar Hunt' to spot undergraduate talent

Education

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

TBS Graduates launches 'Scholar Hunt' to spot undergraduate talent

Scholar Hunt will be open for registrations starting 10 Sep

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 08:28 pm
TBS Graduates launches &#039;Scholar Hunt&#039; to spot undergraduate talent

TBS Graduates, a platform of The Business Standard, announces the start of its "TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt" scholarship programme that aims at recognising exceptional talent among undergraduate students.

Tailored exclusively for students and young professionals, the platform is dedicated to nurturing the brightest minds of the future and the scholarship initiative is designed to identify and support outstanding students across various disciplines.

In its inaugural season, the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt invites participation from students specialising in Business, Architecture, and Engineering.

TBS believes that for participants, it will be a transformative journey of innovation, creativity, and excellence, as well as an intriguing opportunity to unleash their imagination, present groundbreaking business concepts, shape sustainable architectural designs, or engineer innovative energy-saving solutions.

By participating, undergraduates not only stand a chance to secure valuable scholarships but also gain unparalleled access to industry experts, fostering connections that will shape their future.

The winner of the competition will be awarded an attractive educational scholarship of Tk1 lakh. The scholarship is intended to provide vital support for their academic journey in the fields of Business Administration, Architecture, Engineering, and Technology.

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt will be open for registrations starting 10 September.

For further details and to register, visit the TBS Graduates website: https://scholarhunt.tbsgraduates.net/

Bangladesh / Top News

TBS Graduates / Scholar Hunt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

8h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels