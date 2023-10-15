TBS Graduates extends 'Scholar Hunt' submission deadline 

TBS Graduates extends 'Scholar Hunt' submission deadline 

The platform has declared an extension of the submission deadline to November 30

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

TBS Graduates' much-anticipated 'Scholar Hunt' initiative, which aims to identify and support exceptional undergraduate talent across various disciplines, has recently made a significant announcement. 

Responding to the fervent appeals from enthusiastic students and educational institutions, the platform has declared an extension of the submission deadline to November 30.

The move comes as an effort to provide aspiring applicants with more time to meticulously prepare their applications and showcase their innovative ideas in the areas of Business Administration, Engineering and Technology, and Architecture. 

With the new submission deadline, participants can now hone their concepts and presentations to stand a better chance at securing the coveted educational scholarship of Tk 1 Lakh.

The 'Scholar Hunt' initiative, tailored exclusively for students and young professionals, has garnered considerable attention since its launch on September 10. 

TBS Graduates, a subsidiary of The Business Standard, envisions fostering and nurturing the brightest minds of the future through this transformative scholarship program. A total of Tk 9 Lakh will be distributed among nine lucky winners. 

The competition not only presents an opportunity for the participants to secure valuable scholarships but also serves as a gateway to invaluable industry insights and networking opportunities with seasoned professionals, thus laying the groundwork for their future endeavors.

For further information and registration, interested candidates can visit the official TBS Graduates website: https://scholarhunt.tbsgraduates.net/. There is no registration fee. 

With this deadline extension, TBS Graduates is excited to witness an even more extensive and competitive pool of innovative and visionary ideas that promise to shape the future of Bangladesh's academic landscape. 

