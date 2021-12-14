TBS correspondent receives international student award in China

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a Bangladeshi student studying at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in China, has been awarded the "Excellent International Student Award" in the academic year of 2020-2021.

He is also the Chinese Correspondent of The Business Standard.

He has won the first place in the department as a result of his academic performance.

On Tuesday afternoon, crest and certificates were handed out to Chinese and international students who received the "Excellent Student Award" at the university auditorium.

A total of 19 International Students who are studying in various departments was nominated for the "Excellent International Student Award" this year.

President of the University Prof Dong Hui, Chairman Prof Lu Fusai, Vice-President Prof Chuye Shantang, and other teachers has attended the award ceremony.

Saiyedul Islam is currently doing a PhD in the International Trade programme at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in Nanchang.



He was admitted to a Master's Degree in International Business with a full Chinese Government Scholarship for higher education in the same university in 2018.

Saiyedul Islam, son of Mohammad Lutfor Rahman Barik originally hails from the Narsingdi district.