Sweden's Karlstad University delegation visits BUP

A delegation from Karlstad University of Sweden comprised of Professor Lars Nyberg, Lecturers Johanna Gustavsson and Jenni Koivisto visited Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 22 November.

At first, the delegation made a courtesy call on BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, said a press release.

Later, they took part in an exchange meeting on academic partnerships with the high officials of BUP.

They discussed various issues, including increasing research and academic collaboration and faculty exchange between the two universities.