SWAP, Shikho to launch Gyan Baksho for SSC, HSC students

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:05 pm

Country's re-commerce site SWAP and edtech startup Shikho will jointly launch 'Gyan Baksho', a remote learning package available in particular smart device which will include a full year's preparation for three SSC or HSC subjects with one year warranty.

Initially, the package will be available in three pre-owned smartphone devices: Redmi 9i (4/64), Vivo Y21 (4/64) and Galaxy Tab A8. But the companies are planning to include multiple varieties of devices and courses within this product bundle in the future, says a press release.                            

Students can choose three courses from a range of available courses from Shikho's catalog of animated lessons that cover the SSC and HSC Bengali national curriculum.

SWAP has collaborated with Shikho for providing students with affordable devices in a bundled package with unique e-learning courses where smartphones and tablets become their gateway to a brighter future. This joint product offering will now make it much easier for the students who are looking for affordable devices for academic purposes, the PR read.

SWAP CEO Parvez Hossain said, "This new journey between SWAP and Shikho shows promise for a brighter and more sustainable future by providing quality education to everyone to fill the gaps between them."

Shikho co-founder and CEO Shahir Chowdhury said, "We are thrilled to partner with leading re-commerce brand SWAP to further Shikho's mission to democratise access to a high-quality education for all. The Gyan Baksho will bring more affordable and importantly reliable smart devices to a student population who currently may not be able to access our digital learning solutions."

