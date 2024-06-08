Sustainability plan for universities in Bangladesh: An urgent necessity

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and a researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being. Sketch: TBS.

Universities have a vital role in promoting sustainable practices as the world faces the pressing challenge of addressing climate change and environmental deterioration.

A sustainability plan for universities includes methods aimed at minimising environmental effect, fostering sustainable education, and including the community in green activities. In the context of Bangladesh, the incorporation of sustainability into higher education is not merely a choice, but a need.

This essay examines the notion of sustainability plans for universities, analysing the worldwide context, the present state of affairs in Bangladesh, and proposing solutions for improving sustainability in Bangladeshi institutions of higher learning.

A sustainability plan for universities defines a holistic strategy to integrate environmental, social, and economic sustainability into their operations, curriculum, and community engagement. Key components often consist of reducing energy usage and investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power.

Designing and upkeeping structures that minimise harm to the environment by utilising green architecture and sustainable materials. Introducing recycling initiatives, minimising the use of disposable plastics, and advocating for composting. Minimising water consumption and using effective water management techniques.

Promoting the use of public transportation, cycling, and walking, while also offering amenities for electric automobiles. Incorporating sustainability principles into the curriculum across all academic fields to instruct students on sustainable methodologies. Collaborating with local communities and organisations to advance sustainability initiatives outside the campus.

Universities worldwide are placing a growing emphasis on sustainability. Stanford University, the University of California system, The University of Melbourne, and the University of British Columbia are at the forefront of sustainability efforts with their comprehensive strategies. These universities have established ambitious objectives to achieve carbon neutrality, eliminate waste completely, and implement sustainable resource management.

Stanford University's "Sustainable Stanford" effort is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with substantial expenditures in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. In a similar vein, the University of British Columbia has successfully incorporated sustainability into its fundamental operations, resulting in significant decreases in both greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings evaluate universities' contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as a global standard for sustainability in higher education.

These rankings demonstrate the increasing importance placed on sustainability in academia, prompting universities around the world to implement complete sustainability strategies.

Bangladesh, characterised by its high population density and susceptibility to climate change, encounters distinctive obstacles and prospects in the field of sustainability. Presently, the majority of universities in Bangladesh are falling behind in the implementation of comprehensive sustainability programmes.

Multiple variables contribute to this situation: Several colleges face limitations in their financial and technological resources, which limit the implementation of extensive sustainability efforts. University administrations and professors generally lack awareness about sustainability challenges and experience in sustainable practices.

Current campus infrastructures frequently lack modern design principles that prioritise sustainability, necessitating a difficult and expensive retrofitting process to achieve sustainability goals. Although several colleges have implemented sustainability initiatives, these endeavours are frequently disjointed and lack an integrated plan.

Enhancing sustainability in Bangladeshi institutions necessitates a comprehensive strategy that encompasses government backing, institutional dedication, and community involvement. Below are essential tactics to improve sustainability in higher education institutions in Bangladesh:

The government needs to establish explicit laws and allocate resources to bolster sustainability activities in institutions of higher learning. Offering incentives for green campus projects and installations of renewable energy can accelerate progress.

Universities should allocate resources towards implementing training programmes aimed at cultivating proficiency in sustainability among academics, staff, and students. This can be accomplished via organising workshops, seminars, and engaging in collaborations with international institutions.

It is imperative to update campus infrastructure in order to comply with sustainability standards. This encompasses the activities of creating energy-efficient structures, implementing solar panel installations, and enhancing water and waste management systems. Incorporating sustainability into the academic curriculum across all fields of study helps enhance students' understanding and promote a sustainable mindset.

Compulsory integration of courses on environmental science, sustainable development, and green technologies is important. Universities ought to encourage research in sectors relevant to sustainability and provide assistance to groundbreaking projects that tackle environmental concerns at both local and global levels. Partnerships with companies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can offer valuable practical knowledge and resources.

Universities ought to actively involve themselves with local communities in order to advance sustainable practices that extend beyond the confines of the campus. Undertakings such as community clean-up drives, tree planting projects, and environmental awareness programmes can have a more extensive influence.

Creating a strong framework for monitoring and reporting sustainability initiatives is crucial. Universities need to establish quantifiable objectives, monitor advancements, and release yearly sustainability reports to guarantee transparency and responsibility.

Sustainability in higher education is not just a passing trend, but an essential element of the worldwide effort to address environmental concerns. Developing and implementing comprehensive sustainability plans in Bangladeshi institutions can lead to substantial positive transformation.

Bangladeshi universities may make valuable contributions to the sustainable development of the nation and the planet by adopting globally recognised best practices and adapting them to suit local conditions. The pursuit of sustainability is a multifaceted endeavour that necessitates collaborative actions from all parties involved. However, its lasting advantages for the environment, economy, and society make the investment very worthwhile.