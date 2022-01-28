SUST students to continue movement, discussion simultaneously

SUST students to continue movement, discussion simultaneously

The movement would continue till the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed

SUST students to continue movement, discussion simultaneously

Agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) would like to discuss their demands with Education Minister Dipu Moni while continuing their ongoing demonstration.

At a press conference on the university campus Friday, Mohaiminul Basher Raj, on behalf of the students, invited the minister to the university to talk about their demands.

"We hope the education minister will visit us soon and our demands, including the resignation of the vice chancellor, and assurances given so far will be fulfilled as soon as possible," said Raj.

At the direction of the government, the minister has assured the students of fulfilling the demands. At a press briefing on Friday, she expressed her interest in coming to the university to discuss various issues, he added.

"We are also looking forward to sharing various issues of the university with her. In the meantime, the students discussed among themselves many issues to be presented to her," Raj expected.

On behalf of the students, Raj thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for arranging treatment of sick students on hunger strike. One student has already been sent to Dhaka for treatment.

However, Raj reiterated that the movement would continue till the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

"Tonight we will have an open discussion on campus. The proposals placed at the open discussion will be presented to the minister," he added.

Earlier, students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall of the university started a movement on 13 January to press their three-point demand including the resignation of the provost committee.

On the afternoon of 16 January, the students blocked the VC inside the IICT building of the university.

Later, policemen baton-charged and fired tear shell canisters on the protesting students to rescue the VC, leaving over 30 students injured.

Since then, the students started a movement demanding the resignation of the VC. On 19 January, 24 SUST students started a hunger strike to press the demand. Retired SUST professors Muhammad Jafar Iqbal and Yasmin Haque broke their 183-hour hunger strike on Wednesday.

Comments

