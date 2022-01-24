SUST protest: proctor-led team fails to reach food and medicines to embattled VC

Education

UNB
24 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Monday (24 January) prevented a team, led by its proctor, from taking food to the vice-chancellor who been confined to his residence.

In the evening Proctor Alamgir Kabir, an associate professor, first went to the students to try to persuade them to end their fast-unto-VC's resignation protest.  The students refused to break the fast and instead locked into an argument with the official team.

Later the team tried to get into the VC's residence with food, beverages and medicines but it failed to go through the human chain surrounding the place, witnesses said.

The proctor said they were concerned about the health of the VC and other teachers trapped inside the residence. One of them already fell ill, he said adding that the VC also has heart disease and his medicines have almost run out.

"If we could get in, we could manage to get him some medicines. But there is no way now," he said.

Meanwhile, at 3.30pm on Monday, Iliasur Rahman Ilias, councillor of ward 6 of Sylhet City Corporation and Mokhlesur Rahman Kamran, councillor of ward 9 went to visit the VC with foods but they had to return back from the gate because of students' protest.

A group of students of have been on hunger strike for the sixth day Monday with several of them hospitalised as they fell sick.

The students vowed to continue the hunger strike until SUST VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed resigns.

The hunger strike was launched on 19 January, three days after police swooped on the protesting students charging batons and firing sound grenades and shotgun bullets.

The attack was carried out to free the VC from confinement in the university's IICT building.

The clash left at least 40 people hurt, including teachers, students and police personnel.  

A provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, a dorm for females, was at the centre of the initial unrest as she allegedly misbehaved with some students on 13 January when they met her with some complaints.

She has since the resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Provost Zafrin Ahmed's removal was one of the initial demands of the students protesting on the campus. But it has now spread to the general students as well.

Although there was an hour-long virtual meeting between Education Minister Dipu Moni and the protesting students early Sunday, no solution is in sight yet to break the protracted standoff on the campus.

After the meeting, the students remained stuck to their previous decision not to break the fast until he steps down, representatives of the dissenting students told UNB.

They claimed that no discussion was held at the meeting over the VC's removal or sending him on leave.

The students said they want to continue the discussion but they will not break the fast.

Dipu suggested the students submit their demands in a written form and then she will go for the next step.

Meanwhile, the University Teachers Network held a symbolic hunger strike to express solidarity with the protesting students demanding the resignation of the embattled VC on Monday.

Teachers gathered in front of Aparajeyo Bangla monument from 12pm to 3pm.

The teachers' association of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) urged the government to form a neutral committee to investigate the police action on protesting students on 16 January.

The association said this after a meeting at the central auditorium of the university on Sunday.

The teachers demanded the government take actions against the accused after the investigation.

The association announced a four-point charter of demands from the teachers to solve the ongoing unrest on the campus.

They sought the government's assistance to do what it takes to break the hunger strike of the protesting students.

The association said the government has the jurisdiction over the vice-chancellor's resignation but it urges an immediate step in this regard.

It also urged not to take any violent actions against the students.

 

