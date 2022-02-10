SUST proctor relieved showing personal, family reasons

SUST proctor relieved showing personal, family reasons

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 07:59 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have relieved its proctor Dr Md Alamgir Kabir showing personal and family reasons.

Md Ishrat Ibn Ismail, associate professor of English department, has been appointed as the new proctor, said a university media release signed by SUST Registrar Ishfaqul Hussain on Thursday.

On 13 January, a group of SUST resident students began demonstrating, alleging that their provost, Zafrin Ahmed Liza, misbehaved with a student who called her to report bad food and other issues.

On 16 January, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and threw stan grenades on the agitating students that left some 30 pupils injured. The police action turned the student protest into an-anti VC one as protesters went on a fast-unto-death programme.

Later on January 26, the protesting SUST students ended their hunger strike following assurance from former SUST faculty and noted author Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.
 

SUST

