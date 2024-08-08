SUST hall provosts, proctorial body resign

All hall provosts, assistant provosts, and members of the proctorial body at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have resigned.

"All the members of the proctorial body, along with the hall provosts and assistant provosts, have submitted their resignation letters, including myself. After discussions, we collectively decided to resign," Proctor Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Chowdhury told The Business Standard today (8 August).

"We have already submitted our resignation letters to the university registrar," he added.

This move followed a 24-hour ultimatum from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demanding the resignation of the university administration.

Besides, the vice-chancellors of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU), and Rajshahi University (RU) have resigned in response to student demands following the protests.