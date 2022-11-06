Study in US: 2023-2024 Global Ugrad Programme applications underway

Education

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Study in US: 2023-2024 Global Ugrad Programme applications underway

The Global UGRAD programme provides Bangladeshi undergraduate students with scholarships to study at US higher education institutions for one semester during the academic year

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:41 pm
Representational image. Prospective students take a tour at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
Representational image. Prospective students take a tour at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The US embassy in Bangladesh is calling for applications for the 2023-2024 Global Undergraduate Exchange (UGRAD) Programme.

This programme provides fully funded scholarships for outstanding Bangladeshi undergraduate students to attend a US college/university for one academic semester.

The international educational exchange programme provides participants with an opportunity to experience the US higher education system, learn more about American culture and values, and participate in community service projects.      

Over the last 17 years, 79 Bangladeshi students participated in the programme, providing future leaders with an opportunity to enhance their academic knowledge and develop their professional skills, reads a press release.

Prominent Bangladeshi Global UGRAD alumni include Mahmuda Yasmin Kona who studied at Troy University in Alabama during the Fall 2021 semester.  After returning to Bangladesh, Mahmuda completed her studies at her home institution, Bangladesh University of Professionals.

She is passionate about climate issues and was selected to participate in a regional conference bringing together young climate change activists from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka held in September 2022.  Since the conference, she has been conducting research on ecosystem conservation.

Programme components include academics, service learning, internships, cultural exchange, and leadership.    

Applications are due on 11:59PM, 15 December 2022 (Bangladesh Standard Time).

To apply and for more information, one can visit https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/ and https://www.worldlearning.org/program/global-undergraduate-exchange-program/  

To receive one's online application form, please click here: https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/ugrad_student_application_2023  

One can also contact US Embassy's Global UGRAD Program Manager, Mushfiq Hassan, at [email protected] for any queries.

Top News

Study in US / Global UGRAD / US embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

10h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together