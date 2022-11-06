Study in US: 2023-2024 Global Ugrad Programme applications underway

Representational image. Prospective students take a tour at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The US embassy in Bangladesh is calling for applications for the 2023-2024 Global Undergraduate Exchange (UGRAD) Programme.

This programme provides fully funded scholarships for outstanding Bangladeshi undergraduate students to attend a US college/university for one academic semester.

The international educational exchange programme provides participants with an opportunity to experience the US higher education system, learn more about American culture and values, and participate in community service projects.

Over the last 17 years, 79 Bangladeshi students participated in the programme, providing future leaders with an opportunity to enhance their academic knowledge and develop their professional skills, reads a press release.

Prominent Bangladeshi Global UGRAD alumni include Mahmuda Yasmin Kona who studied at Troy University in Alabama during the Fall 2021 semester. After returning to Bangladesh, Mahmuda completed her studies at her home institution, Bangladesh University of Professionals.

She is passionate about climate issues and was selected to participate in a regional conference bringing together young climate change activists from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka held in September 2022. Since the conference, she has been conducting research on ecosystem conservation.

Programme components include academics, service learning, internships, cultural exchange, and leadership.

Applications are due on 11:59PM, 15 December 2022 (Bangladesh Standard Time).

To apply and for more information, one can visit https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/ and https://www.worldlearning.org/program/global-undergraduate-exchange-program/

To receive one's online application form, please click here: https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/ugrad_student_application_2023

One can also contact US Embassy's Global UGRAD Program Manager, Mushfiq Hassan, at [email protected] for any queries.