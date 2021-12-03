Study on entrepreneurial economics now in the country

Education

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 07:27 pm

Related News

Study on entrepreneurial economics now in the country

Student and professionals can develop their knowledge through industrial reality and creativity to develop as an entrepreneur through the programmes

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 07:27 pm
Study on entrepreneurial economics now in the country

The admission for different certificate, diploma and degree level programmes in Entrepreneurship Economics have begun in Dhaka School of Economics (DSCE) – an affiliate of Dhaka University (DU).

The programmes are four-year Honours (Entrepreneurial Economics), 9-month Post-Graduate Diploma (Entrepreneurial Development), and 18-month Masters of Economics (Entrepreneurial Economics), according to a recent advertisement from DSCE.

Each programme is approved by DU. 

Student and professionals can develop their knowledge through industrial reality and creativity to develop as an entrepreneur through the programmes.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation and Dhaka School of Economics said an entrepreneurial economy is essential for sustainable growth in. the country.

Prof Muhammad Mahbub Ali, coordinator, Entrepreneur Economics of Dhaka School of Economics department said Entrepreneurial Economics has been introduced in the country to build future entrepreneurs. Experienced teachers, business leaders and trade-related associations, and policymakers of the country take classes here.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to visit factories and have discussions with entrepreneurs to gain experience.

Those interested can contact Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali of Entrepreneurship Economics (01716394604).

You can also contact Dhaka School of Economics, 4/C, Eskaton Garden Road, Magbazar, Dhaka-1000. Students' classes will be held at this address.

 

entrepreneurship economics / Dhaka School of Economics (DSCE) / University of Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

5h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

6h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

8h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

9h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'