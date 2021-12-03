Study on entrepreneurial economics now in the country

The admission for different certificate, diploma and degree level programmes in Entrepreneurship Economics have begun in Dhaka School of Economics (DSCE) – an affiliate of Dhaka University (DU).

The programmes are four-year Honours (Entrepreneurial Economics), 9-month Post-Graduate Diploma (Entrepreneurial Development), and 18-month Masters of Economics (Entrepreneurial Economics), according to a recent advertisement from DSCE.

Each programme is approved by DU.

Student and professionals can develop their knowledge through industrial reality and creativity to develop as an entrepreneur through the programmes.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation and Dhaka School of Economics said an entrepreneurial economy is essential for sustainable growth in. the country.

Prof Muhammad Mahbub Ali, coordinator, Entrepreneur Economics of Dhaka School of Economics department said Entrepreneurial Economics has been introduced in the country to build future entrepreneurs. Experienced teachers, business leaders and trade-related associations, and policymakers of the country take classes here.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to visit factories and have discussions with entrepreneurs to gain experience.

Those interested can contact Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali of Entrepreneurship Economics (01716394604).

You can also contact Dhaka School of Economics, 4/C, Eskaton Garden Road, Magbazar, Dhaka-1000. Students' classes will be held at this address.