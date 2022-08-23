2-day weekly break won't harm students: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said students' academic activities will not be harmed if educational institutions are closed for two days a week.

"Rather, they can study with more energy," recommended the minister while talking to the media after paying her respects at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj Tuesday (23 August).

The decision was made in order to save energy amid the global energy and power crises, she explained, adding, "We will hold classes five days a week according to our plan."

"Meanwhile, our teachers will also get leave like other workers who get two days off per week.

"In that case, teachers can do their own work. Apart from this, with a little rest, they will be able to work with more energy during the five work days," she added.

It was announced on Monday (22 August) that all educational institutions in the country will remain closed two days a week amid the ongoing power crisis.

The Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed the information.

He said that the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued a notice in this regard on Monday.

The directorate also asked the Universities to take necessary steps of their own accord.