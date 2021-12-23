Students must be motivated to learn out of syllabus

Education

Dr Manzoor Ahmed
23 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:04 pm

Related News

Students must be motivated to learn out of syllabus

Dr Manzoor Ahmed
23 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:04 pm
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS Sketch
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS Sketch

There is a gap between current academic education and industry or job market requirements.

Most students do not feel internally motivated to learn out of the academic syllabus to gain knowledge. They remain busy with their textbooks only. But they have to engage in research and team work to enhance their leadership and communication skills.

Teachers must encourage their students to partake in co-curricular activities to make them fit for the future world. Otherwise, universities will produce graduates lacking soft skills needed in workplaces.

Employers too need to change their attitude. Recruiters now want ready graduates for their institutions. It is not a good sign. They have a responsibility to offer training and other skill development programmes for their employees.

Everyone will not be perfect in the eyes of employers. It requires a lot of practice. Sometimes, it can be observed that the graduates have never practiced some tasks which job providers want them to do.

I believe university graduates will do better than others if they get proper consultancy from their teachers and also from their respective institutions. 

Universities can teach students about the soft skills with each course and send them to do practical courses with their fellows and seniors. In such a way, graduates will be perfect for jobs.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed is a Professor Emeritus at Brac University 

Top News

Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US