Students must be motivated to learn out of syllabus

There is a gap between current academic education and industry or job market requirements.

Most students do not feel internally motivated to learn out of the academic syllabus to gain knowledge. They remain busy with their textbooks only. But they have to engage in research and team work to enhance their leadership and communication skills.

Teachers must encourage their students to partake in co-curricular activities to make them fit for the future world. Otherwise, universities will produce graduates lacking soft skills needed in workplaces.

Employers too need to change their attitude. Recruiters now want ready graduates for their institutions. It is not a good sign. They have a responsibility to offer training and other skill development programmes for their employees.

Everyone will not be perfect in the eyes of employers. It requires a lot of practice. Sometimes, it can be observed that the graduates have never practiced some tasks which job providers want them to do.

I believe university graduates will do better than others if they get proper consultancy from their teachers and also from their respective institutions.

Universities can teach students about the soft skills with each course and send them to do practical courses with their fellows and seniors. In such a way, graduates will be perfect for jobs.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed is a Professor Emeritus at Brac University