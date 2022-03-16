Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet

They gave the authorities a 72-hour ultimatum

Students of seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the busy Nilkhet intersection to press forward their three-point demand.

They took position on Wednesday (16 March) morning seeking revised results, a revamp in the evaluation process of the philosophy department and a permanent solution to the results debacle every year.

Around 1 pm, the students dispersed issuing a 72-hour ultimatum after receiving assurance from the authorities.

Nahid Uddin Tareq, a student of the history department of Dhaka College, said that the seven colleges are plagued with problems such as poor evaluation, mass failure in examinations, failure to take examinations on time, delay in publishing results, academic building crisis and shortage of adequate teachers.

Sharif Uddin, a student of the Bangla department of Nazrul Government College, said, "The four-hour final examinations were taken in two hours. Which had a negative effect on our tests. In our college, only 4 out of 190 candidates have passed in the Bangla department."

"The administration is not complying with any of our demands," said Nusrat Keya, a marketing major at Eden Women's College.

"We gave the authorities a 72-hour ultimatum. If there is no logical solution to this, we will announce a tough movement again," she added. 

