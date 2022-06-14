Stop investing in the capital market expecting overnight profits, experts tell students

Stop investing in the capital market expecting overnight profits, experts tell students

Young investors are encouraged to move away from the idea of investing in the hope of making huge profits overnight, industry experts and academics said at a workshop on Tuesday.

They opined young investors should think hard before putting money into the capital market, saying that as the capital market expands, so does its potential and challenges.

The workshop titled 'Investing in Capital Market' was held at Chittagong Independent University (CIU). It was jointly organised by CIU Intrinsic Finance Club and Lankabangla Securities Limited.

The workshop discussed different types of investments in the capital market, BO accounts, transactions and indices, market monitoring, brokerage houses, merchant banks, IPOs, primary and secondary capital markets, credit facilities, stock exchanges, etc.

Mohammad Amir Hossain, general manager and regional head of Lankabangla Securities, attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he shared his personal experience in the sector and encouraged students to move forward in this field.

Prof Syed Manzur Quader, faculty in charge of CIU Intrinsic Finance Club, also attended the event moderated by CIU students Rahim Hossain and Sumaiya Tahmin.

Among others, LankaBangla, Senior Manager Minhajul Kabir, Senior Executive Tamjid Ullah, and Officer Sajid Abrar, also spoke at the workshop. 

