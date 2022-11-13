State University hosts webinar on managing Dengue in Covid-19 situation

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) recently organised a webinar on "Managing Dengue in COVID-19 Situation" on virtual platforms.

The event was organised by the institute's department of public health on 8 November, said a press release.

Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Dean, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Head of the Department of Public Health presided over the webinar.

Nasrin Akter, Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism, Communication and Media Studies moderated the webinar beginning with the introduction of all the speakers and chairperson of this webinar.

The main speaker of this webinar, Dr. Barnali Sen, Virologist, IEDCR, said, mentioned "Dengue prevalence in Bangladesh was very low from 2000 to 2018 but suddenly dengue outbreak occurred in 2019. Since then, the prevalence of dengue has been increasing. If proper action is not taken now then the situation will worsen further.''

Dr Amiruzzaman Sumon, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, said, "If someone develops a fever during the dengue season, they should suspect that the fever may be dengue fever and should go for laboratory testing. Pain medicine like aspirin and NSAID cannot be given, it is prohibited. Blood pressure measurement is more important than platelet count, low blood pressure leads to shock and multiple organ failure and then death. If the difference between Diastolic and Systolic blood pressure goes below 20mm of Hg, this is a warning sign and then emphasis should be placed on maintaining fluid balance in the patient's body."

Dr M H Faruquee, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, BUHS said, "our main task will be to reduce the production of mosquitoes, and for that, we have to improve drainage, household garbage disposal, and garbage dumping management, and people need to be aware of all of these. Government initiatives should build a social movement."

