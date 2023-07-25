StanChart launches free online learning platform for female entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently launched a free online learning platform to support aspiring women entrepreneurs in developing their skill sets and business acumen.

An event to inaugurate the platform was organised at a capital hotel on Tuesday. Education Minister Dipu Moni officially inaugurated the platform as the chief guest.

The platform currently features several modules, including content on business law, fundraising, branding, and digital marketing.

More courses will be offered going forward, said a press release.

Any women entrepreneur can log in to the portal and complete the modules in their available time. End of a module participants can achieve a completion certificate through an online exam.

Minister Dipu Moni said, "In the coming years, Bangladesh will have to cope with rapid transformational shifts in education, communication, and in the way we work."

"With resources like Standard Chartered's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs, we can set standards for virtual education, promote innovation, and prepare women across Bangladesh to make the most of new opportunities," she said.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the bank said the platform will champion the use of technology and digital education, empowering women nationwide to rise above and fuel their dreams.

"The best thing about our learning platform is that our learners can learn at their own pace from the comfort of their homes, whenever they want, making it possible for them to build their business, life, and future with more freedom," he added.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing of the bank, said, "This platform will lift participation across communities – and will enable our entrepreneurs of tomorrow to become more agile, flexible, and confident."

Other speakers at the event said the portal seamlessly connects those looking to learn and grow with the nation's eminent scholars and corporate personalities.

The bank is establishing essential networking opportunities, a comprehensive curriculum, and growth pathways for Bangladesh's women entrepreneurs, they said.

The platform features content from the business leaders like Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh; Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, chairperson, ADCOMM; Anita Ghazi Rahman, founder and managing partner, The Legal Circle; Yasir Azman, chief executive officer, Grameenphone; and Zaved Akhtar, chief executive officer and managing director, Unilever Bangladesh.

The platform can be accessed at: http://stanchartentrepreneurship.com/.