SSC test, annual school exams to begin 24 November

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 09:35 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

Test exams for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates of the academic year 2022 and finals for sixth-ninth graders will be held from 24 November to 30 November.  

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) announced the schedule through a press release on Wednesday.

The 50-mark tests for subjects – Bangla, English, and general mathematics – will be 1.5 hours long each.

All chapters from which assignments were given and lessons taught from 12 January and onwards will be considered as the syllabus for the exams, reads the press release signed by DSHE Director General Professor Dr Syed Golam Faruk.  

"No other tests will take place in the 2021 academic year except this. The SSC test and annual school exams must be completed in accordance with Covid-19 health safety protocols," adds the release.

Bangladesh reopened schools and colleges on 12 September this year after a nearly 1.5 years of closure due to coronavirus.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with five crore students from primary to higher education in the country.

The students mostly remained out of their academic study since 17 March when the educational institutions were closed due to the pandemic.

 

Comments

