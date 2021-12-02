SSC, HSC’s 2022 exams likely in mid-year: Dipu Moni

"As we have been successful in tackling Covid, next year's SSC and HSC exams will not be delayed that much. Those might be held in the middle of the next year," she said

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of 2022 are expected to be held in the middle of the year, said Education Minister Dipu Moni. 
 
"As we have been successful in tackling Covid, next year's SSC and HSC exams will not be delayed that much. Those might be held in the middle of the next year," she said. 
 
The minister made the remark while talking to reporters after inspecting an HSC examination centre at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College on Thursday morning. 
 
Dipu Moni said there is no chance of question paper leak in the HSC examinations this year. 
 
She warned that stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours or engaging in illegal activities like leaking question papers. 
 
The minister also said if the Covid-19 situation in the country deteriorates further, necessary steps will be taken for the safety of students. 
 
After a delay of nearly seven months due to the pandemic, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session of 2020-21 began on Thursday, following all the Covid-safety protocols. 
 
This year, the SSC and the HSC exams could not be held as per schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the government decided to hold the exams with shortened syllabuses. 
 
The SSC and equivalent examinations that began on 14 November concluded on 23 November while the HSC and equivalent exams will conclude on 30 December.

 

