SSC, HSC exams likely in June-July following short syllabus

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will likely be held in June-July this year following a short syllabus, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Monday (10 January).

Dipu Moni made the announcement during a briefing at the Secretariat.

She also announced that the schools and colleges are not going to be closed for now, rather the vaccination drive will be strengthened.

"A large portion of the students have been vaccinated already. We hope to give all the students at least the first dose by this month," the minister said.

As most of the university students and teachers are vaccinated, so closing down in-person classes at universities will not be logical, she remarked.

"Over 95% of students of public and private universities are vaccinated," Dipu Moni said.

Earlier on Sunday (9 January), the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a directive asking the authorities concerned to ensure vaccination of all students aged 12-17 years by that time.

Only the vaccinated students will be able to attend in-person classes at schools and colleges from 15 January, as per a government decision.

Later in the day, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 suggested to the government that there is no need to shut down educational institutions right now.