SSC exams to start from 15 September, HSC in November

Education

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 01:47 pm

SSC and equivalent examinations, which were scheduled to start on 19 June, had been postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in the country

Photo :Noor-A-Alam
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations this year will start from 15 September, while the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start in November,  Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said at a press conference today at her ministry.

SSC and HSC exams had been postponed amid the twin threat of rising Covid-19 infections and the ongoing floods across the country.

The SSC and HSC exams were scheduled to begin from 19 June and 22 August.

But the sudden flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj disrupted all the preparations, prompting the education ministry to suspend the exams.

The government had said that SSC exams will start after Eid, while HSC exams will start two months after the SSC exams begin.

According to the Education Ministry, nearly 19 lakh students across the country filled in forms to take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

Earlier, the SSC exam was deferred for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.

In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the closure of educational institutions.

The HSC examinees were promoted automatically on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.

In 2021, both the exams were held on shortened syllabuses in November and December due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 

