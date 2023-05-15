SSC exams postponed for Cyclone Mocha to be held after end of written tests: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
15 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 05:00 pm

SSC exams postponed for Cyclone Mocha to be held after end of written tests: Dipu Moni

UNB
15 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations which were postponed due to cyclonic storm Mocha will be held after the completion of the written examinations, Education Minister Dipu Moni said today.

The written test under nine general education boards, technical and madrasa boards will end on 23 May and the postponed examinations for 14 and 15 May will be held after the completion of the written test, she said while addressing a programme at Government Teachers' Training College in the city on Monday (15 May).

Earlier, the  SSC exams of the six education boards-Chattogram board, Cumilla board, Jashore board, Barishal board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education board and Technical Education board- for 14 May were postponed and then SSC exams of all education boards scheduled for 15 May were postponed due to very severe cyclonic storm Mocha.

Referring to the new curriculum, Dipu Moni said the authorities have taken steps to implement the new curriculum to build a skilled and smart nation.

