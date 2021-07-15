SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec if Covid-19 situation comes under control: Dipu Moni

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be held by November second week and Higher Secondary Examination by December first week on limited syllabus if the Covid-19 situation remains favourable, said Dr Dipu Moni.

The education minister came up with the announcement on Thursday virtually.

The examinations will be taken only through selective examination on three group based subjects in compliance with hygiene rules, said the minister.

"If situation does not improve enough to hold the examinations then, results will be published through subject mapping of previous exams," she added.

The minister said that 24 assignments will be given to SSC candidates in 12 weeks from this month. And 30 assignments will be given for HSC candidates. SSC and HSC examinations will be taken after covering the short syllabus.

Dr. Dipu Moni said the assignments will be taken by the students in preparation for the exams. Compulsory subjects will be assessed through subject mapping.

Earlier on 29 June, the government extended the closure of all educational institutions to 30 July in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country.



The institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.



The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the situation deteriorated.



Last year, the government promoted Primary Education Completion (PSC), JSC, and HSC and equivalent students without taking any exams.



HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and SSC results. All students from primary to secondary level were also promoted automatically.



There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around two lakh educational institutions across the country.