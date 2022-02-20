SSC exams to begin in June, HSC in August 

Education

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

SSC exams to begin in June, HSC in August 

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held in June and August respectively.

At the same time, the syllabus of the three papers of these two public examinations has been further revised, said a letter issued by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Sunday (20 February).

Short syllabus of Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of SSC and Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of HSC have been published. 

Like the previous year, the government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.

Top News

SSC / HSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

7m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

7m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again