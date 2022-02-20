SSC exams to begin in June, HSC in August 

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held in June and August respectively.

At the same time, the syllabus of the three papers of these two public examinations has been further revised, said a letter issued by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Sunday (20 February).

Short syllabus of Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of SSC and Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of HSC have been published.

Like the previous year, the government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.