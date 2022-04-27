SSC exams begin 19 June 

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will begin on 19 June and end on 20 July.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the exam schedules on Wednesday.

According to the routine, the exams will start at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 noon.

Click here to see the routine.

The exams will start with Bangla first paper on 19 June. The written exams will end by 6 July. The practical exams will start from 13 July and end on 20 July.