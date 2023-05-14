SSC exams for all education boards on 15 May postponed for Cyclone Mocha

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations slated for 15 May have been postponed under all education boards considering risks due to Cyclone Mocha.

As the exam questions for all boards were identical, the committee decided to postpone it altogether, reads a release issued by the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Sunday (14 May).

It added that the revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced at a later date.

From 16 May, the exams will continue as usual as per the previously announced schedule.

Earlier on 12 May, the SSC and equivalent examinations to be held on 14 May under five education boards were postponed.

The five boards are Cumilla, Chattogram, Barishal, Madrasa and Technical education boards, said the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Exams in other boards will be held as per schedule, the board said.