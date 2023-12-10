SSC exam schedule circulating on social media is fake: Dhaka board

The Dhaka education board has officially confirmed that the schedule for the SSC 2024 exams, circulating on Facebook and other online platforms, was not issued by it.

In a notification released on Sunday (10 December), the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Dhaka stated that the next SSC exams are scheduled to commence in mid-February. However, the schedule has not been finalised as of now.

The board added that the official schedule will be published on its website and in national dailies once it is confirmed.