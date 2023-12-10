SSC exam schedule circulating on social media is fake: Dhaka board
The 2024 SSC exams are scheduled to commence in mid-February, stated the the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Dhaka.
The Dhaka education board has officially confirmed that the schedule for the SSC 2024 exams, circulating on Facebook and other online platforms, was not issued by it.
In a notification released on Sunday (10 December), the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Dhaka stated that the next SSC exams are scheduled to commence in mid-February. However, the schedule has not been finalised as of now.
The board added that the official schedule will be published on its website and in national dailies once it is confirmed.