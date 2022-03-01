SSC exam likely on 19 Jun, HSC on 22 Aug

Education

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 02:24 pm

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education have set the probable dates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for the academic year 2021-22 as 19 June and as 22 August.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee held on Sunday (27 February).

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has proposed to exclude some subjects in SSC and HSC examinations.

According to meeting sources, it has been recommended to omit three subjects in SSC this time. The subjects are: Information and Communication Technology, Religion, Bangladesh and Global Studies.

For HSC, the subject Information and Communication Technology will be excluded.

It was also decided that the mark distribution for subjects that do not have any practical examinations might be: Creative - 40, MCQ - 15 (total- 55). For subjects that have practical examinations the distribution might be: Creative - 30, MCQ - 15 (total 45).

The exam duration will be two hours. The MCQ (multiple choice questions) part time will be 20 minutes and the compositional or creative part's time is 1 hour 40 minutes. In the previous times, the time limit for subjects with 100 marks was 3 hours.

Besides, most of the board chairmen have voted not to take any Test examination for SSC and HSC.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said, "Many proposals have been put forward, but no final decision has been taken yet."

Previously in a letter issued by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on 20 February, the syllabus of three subjects of these two public examinations was revised.

Short syllabus of Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of SSC and Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of HSC have been published.

Like the previous year, the government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.

