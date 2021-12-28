SSC, equivalent exams results Thursday

PM Sheikh Hasina will announce the results virtually from Ganabhaban at 10am

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday (30 December).
 
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni disclosed the date after attending a function in the capital on Tuesday.
 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to announce the results virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban at 10am on the day.
 
Later, the Education Minister will unveil the details about the results through a press conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
 
Around 22 lakh candidates sat for the SSC and equivalent exams, which were held under special rules including reduced exam time, shortened syllabus and precautionary measures for the students' safety against the coronavirus infection.
 
Of the examinees, as many as 79,000 were absent in the exams due to early marriage, child labour and decrease of families' income.
 
The government had to defer this year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These exams are usually held in February.
 
Last year, the results of HSC examinations were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results while students of other classes got promoted to next classes automatically.

