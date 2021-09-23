SSC, equivalent exams likely to begin 14 November

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams of the current academic year are likely to start on 14 November.

Students will have to sit for exams only on three optional subjects with the shortened syllabus. The evaluation marks will be reduced as well, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board published the routine for Dakhil (equivalent to the SSC) exams today.

Meanwhile, all education boards sent proposals of possible routines to the education ministry seeking its approval to hold the exams.

The exams on the remaining boards are supposed to begin on the same day, said a member of an education board wishing anonymity.

The government has to delay this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.

