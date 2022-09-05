SSC, equivalent exams to begin on 15 September: Dipu Moni

TBS Report  
05 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 03:14 pm

Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

The government has set 15 Septmeber for starting this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations which were postponed due to the flood in Sylhet division and adjacent areas.

The examinations will begin at 11am this year instead of 10 am considering the traffic jam, the Education Minister Dipu Moni told the press after a meeting with the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee for ensuring a smooth environment for the upcoming exams at the Secretariat.

Coaching centres will remain closed across the country from 12 September to 2 October, she said.

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours instead of three hours, she said adding the duration of the MCQ exam is 20 minutes while that of the written exam is 1 hour and 40 minutes.

All examinees have been asked to enter their exam halls 30 minutes before the starting time and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry a cellular phone.

According to the schedule, the SSC and its equivalent examinations will end on 18 October.

Some 2,021,868 students are expected to take the SSC and equivalent exams this year while last year this number was 2,243,254. The number of candidates has decreased by 221,386.

About 1,599,711 candidates will sit for the SSC exam under nine general education boards, 268,495 for Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 153,662 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year, the minister said.

Some 3,790 centres have been prepared for the SSC exams across the country.

The SSC and its equivalent examinations under all the education boards scheduled to begin on 19 June were postponed due to the flood situation in the country on 17 June.

Earlier, it was deferred for about four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.

