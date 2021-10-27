SSC, equivalent exams from 14 November: Dipu Moni

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 will be held from 14 November.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the disclosure in a briefing today.

The minister also said that the results will be published within 30 days.

All coaching centres will remain closed from 8 to 25 November, she added.

Bangladesh reopened schools and colleges on 12 September this year after a nearly 1.5 years of closure due to coronavirus.

The government had to defer this year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC exams are usually held in February.