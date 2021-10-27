SSC, equivalent exams from 14 November: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 02:42 pm

Related News

SSC, equivalent exams from 14 November: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 02:42 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 will be held from 14 November.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the disclosure in a briefing today.

The minister also said that the results will be published within 30 days.

All coaching centres will remain closed from 8 to 25 November, she added.

Bangladesh reopened schools and colleges on 12 September this year after a nearly 1.5 years of closure due to coronavirus.

The government had to defer this year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC exams are usually held in February.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC Examinations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF