SSC Batch 2021 organizes Victory Day Quiz Competition

Education

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 02:09 pm

There will be 30 MCQs in this competition where students have to answer all 30 MCQs. Founder of SSC Batch 2021 Nur Hasnat Pranto said those who are students of SSC Batch 2021 can participate in Registration for 16 Taka

&quot;Victory Day Quiz Competition&quot; on the occasion of Victory Day presented by Shikho: The Learning.
"Victory Day Quiz Competition" on the occasion of Victory Day presented by Shikho: The Learning.

SSC Batch 2021, an online education-based platform, has organized a special quiz competition titled "Victory Day Quiz Competition" on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to a press release, students from across the country who took part in the SSC exams for the 2021 session have multiple groups and pages with a total of about 6 lakh members.  This is the largest Community SSC Batch 2021 in Bangladesh. 

The title sponsor of the Quiz Competition is Shikho: The Learning.

There will be 30 MCQs in this competition where students have to answer all 30 MCQs.  

Founder of SSC Batch 2021 Nur Hasnat Pranto said those who are students of SSC Batch 2021 can participate in Registration for 16 Taka.

If the registration is successful, he /she will receive a confirmation SMS and 1 hour before the start of the quiz a link will be sent to everyone via SMS  which students can use to join the quiz competition.

