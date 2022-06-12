SSC and equivalent examinations from 19 June

Education

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

SSC and equivalent examinations from 19 June

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations 2022 will begin from 19 June, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today.

The theoretical portion will be completed within 6 July and practical exams take place from 7 July to 17 July, disclosed Dipu Moni during a press briefing on Sunday.

However, the SSC English examination scheduled to be held on 25 June will be taken a day earlier as it collided with the inauguration date of Padma Bridge.  

For the Dakhil examination under the Madrasah Board, the theoretical portion will take place from 19 June till 6 July and the practical portion of the exam will take place from 7 July to 17 July.

Whereas, the theoretical portion of the Technical Education Board examinations will take place from 19 June till 6 July and the practical examinations will take place from 7 July till 14 July but is subject to change, said the education minister.

Coaching centres will be closed from 15 June till 7 July to curb any chance of question papers leaking, said the education minister.

Results of the examinations will be published within seven days of the exam, she added.

This year 2.021,868 students will sit for the SSC, Madrasah and Technical examinations in 2022. Of the total, 1,599,711 students will sit for the SSC exam, 268,495 will sit for Dakhil exam and 153,662 students will sit for the technical board's examination.

However, the total number is 221,386 lower than the previous year.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Dipu Moni / SSC Examinations / Madrasah education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

1h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

28m | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

3h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

1h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

1h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended