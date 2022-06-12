SSC and equivalent examinations from 19 June

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations 2022 will begin from 19 June, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today.

The theoretical portion will be completed within 6 July and practical exams take place from 7 July to 17 July, disclosed Dipu Moni during a press briefing on Sunday.

However, the SSC English examination scheduled to be held on 25 June will be taken a day earlier as it collided with the inauguration date of Padma Bridge.

For the Dakhil examination under the Madrasah Board, the theoretical portion will take place from 19 June till 6 July and the practical portion of the exam will take place from 7 July to 17 July.

Whereas, the theoretical portion of the Technical Education Board examinations will take place from 19 June till 6 July and the practical examinations will take place from 7 July till 14 July but is subject to change, said the education minister.

Coaching centres will be closed from 15 June till 7 July to curb any chance of question papers leaking, said the education minister.

Results of the examinations will be published within seven days of the exam, she added.

This year 2.021,868 students will sit for the SSC, Madrasah and Technical examinations in 2022. Of the total, 1,599,711 students will sit for the SSC exam, 268,495 will sit for Dakhil exam and 153,662 students will sit for the technical board's examination.

However, the total number is 221,386 lower than the previous year.

