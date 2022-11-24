Spring 2023 admission week begins at Uttara University

Spring 2023 admission week begins at Uttara University

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Uttara University admission week for the 2023 spring semester started on 23 November and will continue till 23rd December.

During this admission week, general students will get a flat 30% discount on admission fees in all programs and a 15-100% discount on tuition fees for all programs, reads a press release.

Besides, students in four-year programs will be given a special waiver of 10%-100% based on SSC and HSC results.

On the occasion, the university Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr M Azizur Rahman said, ''Uttara University has 35 programs for higher education and our motto is 'Quality Education and Affordable Tuition'.  On the 20th anniversary of UU and the admission week of the ongoing Spring 2023 semester, we are offering places for quality higher education for all. We are making sure that those who are physically challenged are not deprived of higher education.  All of us should remember that it is our social and moral responsibility. As a higher education institution, we can support the cause."

Uttara University has a partnership for a special education loan system for students to continue their studies.  A private bank under the supervision of Uttara University, "Bank Asia" is providing educational loans.

The children, siblings and spouses of former & existing students of the university, along with third-gender, physically challenged and minority ethnic groups are expected to benefit from the financial aids offered to get higher education.

