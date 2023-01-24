Specific conduct rules for MPO-listed teachers to be formulated: Dipu Moni

Specific conduct rules like the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules will be formulated for private, MPO-listed secondary and higher secondary teachers, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni says

"By doing this, private secondary and higher secondary teachers cannot be associated with party politics," she told the media after attending the annual conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

With ministers and secretaries of the ministries concerned, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) discussed 30 proposals in multiple working sessions on Tuesday, the first day of the three-day Conference.

They come up with various reform proposals based on the challenges they face, and the experience they accumulate at the field level while implementing the government's various directives and policies.

Appreciating the DCs proposal to launch a full-fledged television channel on education, the minister told reporters that it is their logical demand. The work for launching a full-fledged educational television is going on.

Regarding the proposal to separate the Directorate of Secondary, and Higher Education, Dipu Moni said, "We have to think more on this matter."

On changing the holiday timings for the country's Haor region, the minister said, "The government is already working on it. Different regions of the country experience floods at different times. We are already working on different academic calendars for different areas."

Agreeing with the proposal to change the designation of education officers, she said "District education officer, upazila education officer should be designated clearly as district primary education officer, upazila primary education officer, district secondary education officer, and upazila secondary education officer. If we can do this, there will be no confusion."

Regarding the proposal for a marine university in Cox's Bazar and a technical school in each upazila, Dipu Moni said the project for establishing a technical school is in progress.

At the inaugural session at the PMO in the morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a series of instructions to the administrators, including all-out efforts for increasing food production and exercise austerity in using electricity and public funds.

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman said after the construction of the Padma Bridge, new potential has been created in the South-West region. To tap the potential the DCs have proposed to establish the Economic Zone Authority regional office in Barisal city and more Economic Zones in Bhola as well as other places in Barisal.

They also proposed to set up an economic zone in Narsingdi. All these proposals will be examined. After conducting the feasibility study, if it is found possible to do them, then the government will do it, he added.

Mosiur Rahman said, "The DCS have raised questions on some issues like as there are bridges in many places but no connecting roads. Also, bridges and culverts are built in uninhabited areas. Actions will be taken for building such unnecessary infrastructures."

The deputy commissioners (DCs) have sent a total of 245 proposals relating to ministries and divisions to be discussed in a total of 26 sessions in the conference that will end on Thursday.