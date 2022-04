Southeast University (SEU) has obtained its spot as the number 1 University in Bangladesh in the 'Scimago Institutions Rankings 2022'.

In the recently unveiled 'World University Rankings 2022', SEU has obtained the 1st position in the 'Overall Ranking', with the 1st position in 'Innovation', 2nd in 'Research' and 9th in 'Societal' categories.

SEU authority congratulates all concerned for this tremendous achievement.