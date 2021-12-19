Southeast University holds online orientation

Southeast University (SEU) organised an online orientation for the newly admitted students into the university for the Fall semester 2021 on 19 December.

Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the program while Rasheda K Choudhury, Executive Director, Campaign for Popular Education & Adviser and Former Caretaker Government of Bangladesh delivered her speech as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed newly enrolled students.

Chairman of BoT of SEU has approved 25% waiver on Tuition Fee and 60% waiver on Admission Fee for Spring Semester 2022. Besides, up to 100% scholarship is available in 11 different categories.

Mr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Southeast University Trust attended the online program as Guest of Honor.

Among others, members of BoT, Deans, Chairmen, Faculty members, Officials, newly enrolled students were present in the online program.