Southeast University celebrates Victory Day

Southeast University (SEU) hosted a discussion session and cultural programme to commemorate Victory Day on Wednesday.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice-chancellor of SEU chaired the programme while Dr Israfil Shahin, professor of Theatre and Performance Studies at University of Dhaka was present as chief guest, said a press release.

Researcher, actress, and reciter Sonia Hasan addressed the programme as special guest.

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT, SEU Trust and Prof Dr MA Hakim, dean of School of Arts and Social Sciences, SEU also spoke at the event.

Among others, deans, chairmen, faculty members, officials and students attended the ceremony.