South Breeze school partners with WISH for mental health initiative

In a 'first of its kind', South Breeze School partnered with WISH, a mental well-being organization, to host 'Beyond the Blues' on 26 October at the school in Uttara.

The event was organised with the goal of destigmatising conversations about mental health and enhancing students' mental health, with a particular emphasis on addressing academic stress and social expectations, which the students often have to deal with.

Led by the students of the school, including Tayyab Riyasat, Binoy Saha, Mohammad Shayan Fazal, and Deborshi Vikramaditya in Grades 11 and 12, 'Beyond the Blues' aimed to challenge the prevailing stereotypes related to mental health within schools. The event received significant support from founders of the WISH initiative, Farzana Kashfi and Amreen Bashir, as well as from facilitators Tamzida Karim and Rehnuma Haque.

Kashfi praised the students' efforts, emphasising their determination to address mental well-being within their peer groups and the education system, saying "They did it all, it's all their efforts. The event exceeded our expectations and the students displayed massive dedication and passion to upbring the conversations surrounding the cause."

The event kicked off with a welcome speech from the organisers, followed by outstanding musical performances by Deborshi. Comedian Akhlaq Siddiqi added a laughter-filled start to the event, sharing personal experiences about the impact of mental health on his career and overall well-being. He encouraged students to take charge of their lives, ultimately emphasising the importance of self-care.

"By organising such an event, students took the lead in normalising mental health discussions and promoting self-care as a fundamental right," said Tamzida Karim, one of the facilitators from WISH.

Different stalls were set up, offering a diverse range of activities, including a bake sale and henna application, as well as a distinctive puppy corner, offering stress relief through the companionship of various puppies.

Additionally, a guided meditation session led by WISH instructors and an anonymous confession session were also included, designed to provide students with a sense of emotional release.

Towards the end, the event had an 'Open Mic' session where everyone got a chance to join in and have a collective dialogue on mental well-being. "We can tell this was a great initiative, I think talking to so many people your age is way more helpful, tha trying to find an answer in between adults," says Riyasat, of the lead student organisers. "It's very ambitious, but with a few months of school left, why not?" he continues.

'Beyond the Blues' is a movement driven by the collective determination of young minds to break the silence and stereotypes regarding mental health issues. They hope that this initiative will bring upon a bigger change in collectively shaping the mental health of students across Dhaka.