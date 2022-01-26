Some VCs on a mission to instigate students against the govt

Some VCs on a mission to instigate students against the govt

Picture: Screengrab
Picture: Screengrab

A section of the vice-chancellors in the country are instigating students against the government, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu stated.

Inu made the statement while taking part in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the president at the National Parliament Wednesday.

In his comment, Inu further said various nonsense remarks of some of the public university VCs and their behaviour are upsetting. Some of the VCs are on a mission to prompt the students against the government which the government should take care of.

Referring to the recent violence in UP polls, he said the police and the administration cannot avoid the responsibility.

Inu suggested revising and amending the Constitution 50 years after independence for the future. For that, he suggested forming a Constitution review committee.

Inu also raised the issue of a volatile market for necessary commodities and recommended taking strict action.

He demanded to publish a white paper on the violent acts, destruction and damages committed by Hefazat along with a full report on the communal attacks during Durga Puja.

He also called upon the government to form a commission and enact a law for the protection of minorities.

