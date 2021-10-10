Some 2878 students awarded degrees at 20th convocation of AIUB

Some 2878 students from the academic year 2019 – 20 and 2020 – 21 of American International University (AIUB) were recently awarded their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the 20th convocation of the university.

Several medals were also presented to high performers and students who excelled in various co-curricular activities during the period of their degree, read a press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, who presided over the ceremony, encouraged the graduating students to be entrepreneurs.

"You (the graduates) must be enterprising to make sure the country's economy continues to flourish. You are the ones who will create new job markets," she said.

She called on the graduates to become world citizens with the combination of knowledge, skill, and the right attitude.

Vice-Chancellor of AIUB Carmen Z Lamagna congratulated the students during the ceremony. She asked the graduates to tackle every problem they are to encounter in life with patience.

She said receiving the certificates is not necessarily the end of the journey for the students but the beginning instead. She hoped the graduates will be able to overcome any adversity life throws their way using their merit and education and urged the students to use their potential to serve Bangladesh and its people.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan addressed the function as a special guest.

He said students need to play the leading role in meeting the challenges of the modern world. He advised the students to take vocational education and involve themselves in the development of the country.

British Envoy Robert Chatterton Dickson, present at the event as the convocation speaker and a special guest, congratulated the graduates.

"The economic development of Bangladesh is now commendable everywhere. Bangladesh has made notable progress in women's education and development as well," he said.

He suggested that universities in Bangladesh and the United Kingdom could run more joint education activities.

The programme was virtually broadcasted from the university's auditorium which was attended by more than 10,000 students and guardians on Facebook.