Shiksha Odhikar Shangshad launched with 14-points demands to reform education sector

Shiksha Odhikar Shangshad (Education Rights Parliament), a newly formed education think tank, has proposed 14-point recommendations to overhaul the education system to make it discrimination-free, contemporary and dynamic.

The Shangshad presented these recommendations in their launching ceremony at Dhaka Reporters' Unity today (22 October).

Eminent education researcher Professor Dr M Niaz Asadullah, professorial fellow of North South University and convener of Shikksha Odhikar Shangshad and Md Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, Assistant Professor, Institute of Education and Research, Jagannath University and member secretary of the organisation presented the recommendations.

The recommendations include establishment of a permanent education commission, formulating a new education policy, reforms, internationalisation and modernisation of curriculum and assessment system, ensuring students' participation in the decision-making and reforms process, implementing inclusive education and ensuring quality in higher education.

Professor Dr M Niaz Asadullah said, "Students and youths have been demanding reforms and raising their voice through different informal channels which are creating a kind of instability and restive situation in the education sector."

"Through this platform, we would like to empower youths and students and create a space for them so that their demands are listened to and we shall also collaborate with the government to implement the necessary reforms. We believe that youths and students are a key stakeholder in the education sector and they should be consulted with before initiating any reforms," he added.

Md Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, member secretary of the organisation said, "A new education policy, an education law and a new, dynamic curriculum have to be formulated considering the aspirations of post-revolution Bangladesh and necessary skill sets required in the global job market. Forr this puropose, permanent education commission has to be established by the respected academicians, education experts and education administrators."

He also added, "Authentic history of the July revolution has to be included in the curriculum and textbook of all tiers of our education system." He also informed that the organisation will arrange separate programmes to present their recommendation on other streams of education such as Madrasa Education, Technical and Vocational Education etc.

The organisation also announced their next event on oppression of female university students and recommendations on creating a discrimination-free campus in educational institutions. The event will be held on 26 October from 9am-1pm at RC Majumder Arts Auditorium in Dhaka University.