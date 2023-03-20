Shikho raises $0.9m in new investment

Education

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Shikho raises $0.9m in new investment

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shikho, a leading education technology startup in Bangladesh, has raised $0.9 million in its latest fund-raising round, from three new and one existing investors, that will help the company on its mission to democratise access to high-quality education in Bangladesh.

According to a statement, the startup has raised funding from the international venture capital funds-- Goodwater, Sturgeon Capital and Black Kite Capital, and local philanthropic organisation SAJIDA Foundation.

Shikho has therefore raised a total of $6.5 million till date, the highest for any education technology startup in the country.

The investment from Goodwater, Sturgeon Capital and Black Kite Capital, three globally recognised investors, is a testament to the growth potential of Shikho, which already has several major global names backing it, including Learn Capital from Silicon Valley and Wavemaker Partners from Singapore.

SAJIDA Foundation further strengthens Shikho's connection to the community and its deep focus on social impact.

Shikho has already made significant strides in advancing the quality of education in the country.

The startup claims that it had reached over two and a half million students last year and its learning platform currently offers a data-centric, personalised and engaging learning experience that empowers students to learn at their own pace and in their preferred style whilst creating access to some of the best teachers in the country.

With the support of its new partners, Shikho is now poised to expand its reach and impact this year.

Shikho's Co-Founder and CEO Shahir Chowdhury said, "We are incredibly excited to create new partnerships with investors who believe in our mission and are committed to helping us realise the dream of a Smart Bangladesh."

Alex Branton, partner at Sturgeon, said, "Led by the exceptional founders Shahir and Zeeshan, Shikho is creating an education platform that is unparalleled in its quality, accessibility and affordability."

Zahida Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation said, "Shikho's innovative platform has the potential to transform the way students learn and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

investment / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

11h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

13h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

9h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

6h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

7h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

12h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

12h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max