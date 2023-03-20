Shikho raises $0.9m in new investment

Shikho, a leading education technology startup in Bangladesh, has raised $0.9 million in its latest fund-raising round, from three new and one existing investors, that will help the company on its mission to democratise access to high-quality education in Bangladesh.

According to a statement, the startup has raised funding from the international venture capital funds-- Goodwater, Sturgeon Capital and Black Kite Capital, and local philanthropic organisation SAJIDA Foundation.

Shikho has therefore raised a total of $6.5 million till date, the highest for any education technology startup in the country.

The investment from Goodwater, Sturgeon Capital and Black Kite Capital, three globally recognised investors, is a testament to the growth potential of Shikho, which already has several major global names backing it, including Learn Capital from Silicon Valley and Wavemaker Partners from Singapore.

SAJIDA Foundation further strengthens Shikho's connection to the community and its deep focus on social impact.

Shikho has already made significant strides in advancing the quality of education in the country.

The startup claims that it had reached over two and a half million students last year and its learning platform currently offers a data-centric, personalised and engaging learning experience that empowers students to learn at their own pace and in their preferred style whilst creating access to some of the best teachers in the country.

With the support of its new partners, Shikho is now poised to expand its reach and impact this year.

Shikho's Co-Founder and CEO Shahir Chowdhury said, "We are incredibly excited to create new partnerships with investors who believe in our mission and are committed to helping us realise the dream of a Smart Bangladesh."

Alex Branton, partner at Sturgeon, said, "Led by the exceptional founders Shahir and Zeeshan, Shikho is creating an education platform that is unparalleled in its quality, accessibility and affordability."

Zahida Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation said, "Shikho's innovative platform has the potential to transform the way students learn and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."